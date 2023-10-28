re posted from MINT PRESS NEWS

As part of its ongoing onslaught on Gaza, Israel has been caught using white phosphorous on civilian areas. The deadly chemical burns skin to the bone and causes extraordinary suffering and a painful death. Its use is highly regulated and banned for use in heavily populated areas or as a weapon of war. International law forbids the use of weapons of a “nature to cause superfluous injury or unnecessary suffering or which are inherently indiscriminate in violation of the international law of armed conflict, provided that such weapons, projectiles and material and methods of warfare are the subject of a comprehensive prohibition.”

Here Are Some Of The War Crimes Committed By Israel So Far In Gaza

26 October 2023

In the unfolding tragedy in the Middle East, it is imperative to discern the truth behind the narratives. What Israel presents as a conflict with Hamas is, in the eyes of most, an ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people, transpiring in real time.

Amidst extensive media coverage of the atrocities in Gaza, an unsettling pattern emerges. Media reports often document Israel’s airstrikes on civilian areas, hospitals, schools, and UN shelters. Yet, they consistently accompany these accounts with a disclaimer, attributing these actions to a response to the Hamas attacks of October 7. This narrative not only justifies Israel’s collective punishment of Gaza but also depicts Palestinians as mere collateral damage, implying their lives hold little worth.

This soft propaganda, being pushed upon billions of people by the media, effectively whitewashed Israel’s crimes instead of holding it accountable for its wanton breaches of international law. While the details of October 7 are still shrouded in mystery, Israel’s appalling violations of international law have been on display to the entire world. Since you likely won’t hear about many of them on mainstream news networks, here are some of the worst war crimes carried out by Israel since October 7, 2023.

