UN Security Council voices ‘alarm’ at rising violence in Sudan

Displaced people fleeing from al-Jazirah state arrive in Gedaref in the east of war-torn Sudan on December 22, 2023(File Photo by AFP)

The United Nations Security Council has voiced “alarm” at mounting violence in Sudan, as the ongoing civil war in the country has displaced over seven million civilians.

In a statement released on Friday, the council “strongly condemned” attacks on civilians and the spread of the conflict “into areas hosting large populations of internally displaced persons, refugees, and asylum seekers.”

“The members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the spreading violence and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan,” the statement said.

The fighting in Sudan began in mid-April over a power struggle between army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the RSF.

According to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, the civil war has so far claimed the lives of more than 12,190 people and wounded thousands more.

continue reading HERE: Source:

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/12/23/716861/UN-Security-Council-voices-alarm-at-rising-violence-Sudan