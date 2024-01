to listen to uncensored interviews visit link below video

Source: Vejon Health

Why is the Scientific Community Silent on Vaccine Injuries?

28 July 2023

This clip is from an interview with Dr Shankara Chetty, “Unleashed on Covid”, which was censored on YouTube.

Watch full interview here: https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p…

Like this: Like Loading...