This Lawyer Reveals Why Israel’s Gaza Onslaught Could Be Stopped By Genocide Case

4 January 2024

You might think that South Africa’s case against Israel for genocide is doomed – that Israel will just ignore the International Court of Justice if it issues a provisional ruling ordering it to cease its murderous onslaught against Gaza. But as lawyer Daniel Machover explains – this could have major consequences for Israel. He explains – very clearly – what the legal case means – and where it could lead.

