Nigerian President Buhari has stated that weapons sent to Ukraine by its NATO allies, are turning up in the Lake Chad area. These weapons will be used by terrorists in the Sahel and across Africa. Was this all intended? As Scott Ritter points out: there has been none of the standard accountability with armaments supplied by NATO to Ukraine which is under a facist, neo-Nazi criminal regime, whose leader has just been made Person of the Year by Time magazine

Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries on the planet and is lying about its dead

6 December

“INTERVIEW: #Ukraine is suppressing the true number of its dead soldiers, says @scottrittershow #UrsulaVonDerLeyen let slip it was 100,000. The true number is closer to a quarter of a million

Like this: Like Loading...