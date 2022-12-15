“Sleepwalkers in America and Europe should wake up. Did you know that “first use against everybody” is the U.S. policy? Do you support that? Do you know that the world has suddenly become more a much more dangerous place than ten days ago.”

Source: Schiller Institute

Col Richard Black: Will NATO Provoke World War III With Russia?

15 December 2022

Join those who say no to war, those who say there is another path, that there are principles of reason and goodness that are more powerful than the hubris of failed empires. The road to peace must be paved “with malice toward none; with charity for all.” What principles must inform the negotiation process among the furiously raging nations? The Saturday symposium, open to all, is intended to discuss “where we go from here.”

Watch the livestream on schillerinstitute.com

Speakers to include: Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder, Schiller Institute; Col. Richard. H. Black (ret.), former head of the U.S. Army’s Criminal Law Division and former Virginia State Senator; and Ray McGovern, former senior analyst, U.S. Central intelligence Agency (CIA), founding member, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS); Diane Sare, candidate for U.S. Senate from New York; Harley Schlanger, “The LaRouche Organization Daily Update.”

