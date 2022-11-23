Dr Judith Curry Puts Facts and Perspective into the Debate on Anthropogenic Climate Change

“Allow Africa to develop its own fossil fuel resources so they can develop. Right now their resources are being exploited and sent to Europe……and help them develop some infrastructure and then Africa can take off. But because of global warming and all that kind of stuff, the powers that be, are not lending, are not giving the resources they need to develop these resources and to me, that is the biggest crime on the planet right now. It is a very different crime than the global warming activists think about”

Source: BizNewTV

“There’s no emergency” – dissident climatologist Dr Judith Curry on climate change

22 November 2022

There are particular fields in which those that stray from the official narrative are instantly shunned as dissidents. Climate change is one of these. Dr Judith Curry, Professor Emeritus and former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has become known as one of the outspoken scientists who doubt the “scientific consensus” on climate change. As a result, she was “academically, pretty much finished off” and “essentially unhirable”. However, this didn’t slow down the bold climatologist. BizNews spoke to Curry about her views on climate change and the impact that human beings have had on the planet. A delightfully fascinating discussion ensued in which Curry explained her objection to the “manufactured consensus of scientists at the request of policy makers” and how far reality really is from the grim picture painted by environmental activists. Curry made sense of recent extreme weather events and indicated that “Earth has survived far bigger insults than what human beings are doing”. An eye-opening interview.

