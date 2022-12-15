the is a huge TURNING POINT in history

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Shockwaves as Saudi Arabian oil to be sold in Yuan- Matt Ehret on PressTV

11 December 2022

In this edition of Press TV’s News Review, Matt Ehret was invited to talk about the ramifications to the US dollar dominated world order in the wake of the GCC agreement to settle oil deals in Yuan breaking the stranglehold of the post-1973 Petro-dollar system.

The important contrast of western monetarism with the healthier economic paradigm of building full spectrum economies now blossoming in the east is analyzed

To understand the dynamics of China’s BRI and the clash of paradigms now underway, purchase Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops’ today: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BNVC95XR

