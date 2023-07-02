UK High Court Rules Rwanda is NOT a Safe Country

Source: IgiheKi

UK High Court’s Decision: A Blow to Kagame’s Regime & a Victory for Human Rights Activists in Rwanda

29 June 2023

This video delves into the significant impact of the UK High Court’s recent decision, which has dealt a blow to Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman, and Kagame’s regime in Rwanda. Join us as we explore the details of this ruling and its implications for human rights activists who have been tirelessly advocating for justice. Stay tuned to learn more about this victory for human rights in Rwanda.

