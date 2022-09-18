“Ethiopia is a member state of the United Nations…….So I want to know what discussions are going on between the Secretary General Antonio Guterres of the UN with a group [TPLF]that is a belligerent against a member state of the United Nations”

an EXPLOSIVE and brilliant interview by Lawrence Freeman on the continued attack on the Ethiopian nation state by the Western oligarchy who want to control the Horn of Africa and keep war, famine and poverty as the destabilizing force

TPLF Must Be Disarmed In Ethiopia Now! “A House Divided Cannot Stand” Abraham Lincoln

September 15, 2022

One of America’s greatest leader and a hero of mine, Abraham Lincoln, famously said in a 1858 speech while campaigning for the U.S. Senate in Illinois: “A house divided cannot stand.” A everyone knows he was referring to the division in the United Sates between the North and Southern states over the right to maintain slaves as property. After four years of a bloody Civil War (1861-1865), in which upwards of 750,000 Americans died, President Lincoln secured the Union against the separatist southern rebels. Ethiopia will not survive as a nation providing for the welfare of its people, with armed ethnic groups claiming the right to defend their so called ethno-nation against the elected government.

