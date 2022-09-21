The TPLF is a Proxy War Against Ethiopia: John Philpot on OBN

“The Western powers trump up stories about genocide and human rights. Those are the code words for intervening in the internal affairs. The TPLF have absolutely no sovereign legitimacy in your country now.”

“It is a proxy war organized by the United States against Ethiopia, trying to put into power the former leaders of Ethiopia who were in power for 27 years and who wreaked havoc in the region mostly at the behest of the U.S……..The proxy war is a common tool used by the United States and the European Union and Britain. They have been doing so, in many ways, since about 1990, if not before.”

“The fundamental issue of human rights is national sovereignty.”

Source: OBN Oromiyaa [Oromia Broadcasting Network]

19 September 2022

