Three Mile Island at 45: The New Age Conspiracy to Manufacture Nuclear Hysteria

re posted from SPACE COMMUNE

The story begins with the rise of the anti-nuclear movement, fueled by the works of Ralph Nader and Rachel Carson.

45 years ago this week, one of the most famous large-scale accidents of all time took place at Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. No one died, and no peer-reviewed study has been able to prove that the release of excess radiation caused any increase in the cancer rate. But the hysteria around the accident confirmed many people’s fears of industry in the West, justifying a push to lower living standards, a reality that people are just waking up to today.

continue reading HERE: Source: