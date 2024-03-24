South African internationally renowned nuclear physicist, Dr Kelvin Kemm, Chairman of Stratek Global, explains what the latest in nuclear technology, the Small Modular Reactor, can do for bridging the South African energy deficit and how this new application can power industrialization and modernize agriculture across the continent of Africa which needs African solutions to African challenges not Eurocentric energy diktats.

Source: SAAI

The development of innovative nuclear solutions to bolster agriculture across South Africa

19 Mar 2024

