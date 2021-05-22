Thomas Sankara: The Upright Man Who Challenged Western Imperialism

a wonderfully inspiring talk from Msingi Afrika TV about the most courageous African leader that ever was, the man who has become the touchstone for millions who believe in this continent and her people

Source: Msingi Afrika TV

20 May 2021

In four short years, President Thomas Isidore Sankara laid waste to the lie that Afrika and Afrikans cannot develop on their own, without foreign intervention, foreign aid. That Afrika and Afrikans have no ideology for the leadership and transformation of their nations. That youth are dangerous and need to be ‘controlled’ or else they will do nothing but harm. And for all his dedication and genuine commitment, Thomas Sankara was repaid with an assassination birthed from international conspiracy – implemented by our own.

