The Western main stream press has reported complete rubbish about the Russia-Africa Summit.

Source: Redacted

“This is the end of the UNIPOLAR order” Africa Russia Summit Recap 2023 | Redacted w Clayton Morris

1 August 2023

Why is the West ignoring the Russia-Africa Summit? Because they don’t want to see the cooperation these two regions are fostering. Redacted correspondent Mike Jones was there and he shares just how much economic collaboration is happening, despite the West’s best intention to disrupt that from happening.

