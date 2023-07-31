Lift Grain & Fertilizer Sanctions vs Russia-Grow Food to End Starvation in Africa & the World 31st July 2023British Financial Empire, Current African Newscorporations ruleEDITOR re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD Black Sea Grain Initiative Exposed July 31, 2023 Black Sea Grain Initiative Joint Coordination Center During the period of the Initiative, 75% of Ukraine’s grain exports went to Europe, China, and Türkiye, while very poor countries got between 2.5% and 3%.In this article: Black Sea Grain Initiative Exposed, excerpted below, EIR magazine usefully exposes the false narrative attacking Russia for the food global shortage. The following concepts should be clear to all those truly concerned about eradicating hunger in Africa and other parts of the world. First of all, Russia is not causing the world food shortage by ending the Black Sea Grain Initiaive. As indicated by EIR, only a tiny fraction of Ukraine’s wheat has been exported to poor nations whose populations are suffering from severe food insecurity. Second of all, Russia is the leading exporter of wheat and fertilizer components in the world. Sanctions against Russia has harmed all food importing nations. Lifting sanctions against Russia would help to alleviate food shortages immediately. The West never honored their part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement that stipulated that there would be an easing of Russia’s export of wheat and fertilizers. continue reading HERE: Source: https://lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com/2023/07/31/lift-grain-fertilizer-sanctions-vs-russia-grow-food-to-end-starvation-in-africa-the-world/ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related