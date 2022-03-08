The Western World`s Ukrainian Theatre of the Absurd

Never one word about Yemen. Never one word about the years of war using British, French and American weapons, never one word about Saudi Arabian crimes of war!

First the West bans Press TV, then they ban CGTN, now they ban RT . What loathesome hypocrites! What freedom of speech!

And to top it all they trot Justin Trudeau out on stage with Boris. What Canadian Truckers Convoy, what mass demonstrations against a president who froze the truckers money and threatened to take away and euthanaise the truck drivers pets

Source: George Galloway

FULL INTERVIEW: Donald Courter reports from Moscow on the facts you aren’t being given.

8 March 2022

