Princy interviews Prof Lakin on how nuclear technology is going to stop the illicit rhino horn trade

Source: Africa4Nuclear

S3E4 Africa4Nuclear: Nuclear & Rhinos

South Africa has by far the largest population of rhinos in the world and is an incredibly important country for rhino conservation. In this episode, Prof James Lakin sheds some light on the Rhisotope Project. A project aimed at curbing rhino poaching in South Africa using nuclear technologies.

