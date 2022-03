To Russia With Love

If not for Russia, Syria would be controlled by ISIS.

If not for Russia, Burundi would have experienced Rwanda-style genocide.

If not for Russia, Maghreb terrorists would be over-running Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

If not for Russia, the Central African Republic would still be being ripped apart.

If not for Russia, terrorists in Cabo Delgado would still be decapitating Mozambiquans.

