Source: Africa Insider

The US tells Kagame to remove troops from Congo, Stop looting Minerals

24 Feb 2024

M23 rebels, aided by Rwanda, displace a million people. Foreign forces, injured civilians, and UN criticism. The conflict, which began in the 1990s, has escalated in recent weeks as M23 rebels closed in on the provincial capital of Goma, killing dozens and injuring many more. Congo’s minerals, particularly coltan, have made the region a lucrative target for armed groups and foreign forces.

