BRAVO! BURKINA FASO, MALI, NIGER for holding out against imperialist backed African states

Source: Make Afrika Great

ECOWAS has folded!! Sanctions lifted against Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso

25 Feb 2024

ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) has lifted sanctions on Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali. The three countries announced their plan to withdraw from ECOWAS in January 2024.

