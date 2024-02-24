Keith Harmon Snow in conversation with Your World News Media
“Paul Kagame, the current president of Rwanda, Yoweri Museveni, the current president of Uganda, these are the guys who led the invasion of Rwanda, backed by the Pentagon, backed by the Mossad, and began by exterminating, hunting down, shelling refugee camps and then hunting down and massacring hundreds of thousands of innocent Rwandan people”
Source: Your World News Media
The role the United States played in the Rwandan genocide!
24 Feb 2024