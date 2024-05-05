Source: Schiller Institute

The Oasis Plan, The Physical Foundation for Economic Development of Southwest Asia

16 Apr 2024

Speakers: Jason Ross, Schiller Institute Science Advisor

Ilya Andreev, Mission of Russia to the UN Dr. Pierre Berthelot, Associate Researcher at IPSE, member of the Académie de l’Eau and director of the journal Orients Stratégiques

Dr. Kelvin Kemm, nuclear scientist

Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, physician William DeOreo, hydrologist

00:00 Introduction

03:12 Jason Ross (USA

) 34:55 Ilya Andreev (Russia)

43:58 Dr. Pierre Berthelot (France)

1:02:36 Dr. Kelvin Kemm (South Africa)

1:20:49 Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish (Palestine / Canada)

1:31:16 William DeOreo (USA)

1:50:41 Discussion / Q&A

