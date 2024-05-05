re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

G-7 “Rules-Based Order” Meddling in the Horn of Africa for No Good

Watch Lawrence Freeman’s interview with Addis Assefa, OBN Horn of Africa, April 23, 2024

May 4, 2024

In this interview, I presented the fallacy of thinking by the so called rules-based international order, demonstrated in their G7-Foreign Ministers Statement. The G7 statement fails to articulate any policy promoting economic development for the nations of Africa. Rather, it shamefully, merely lists the concerns and the condemnations of the G7 for several African nations.

Major topics discussed included:

The involvement of forces outside the region meddling in the affairs of the Horn of Africa for geopolitical control; usurping the authority of sovereign African nations.

The absence of motivation for any nation in the Horn of Africa to initiate military engagement with neighboring nations.

The ongoing process of regional economic integration in the Horn of Africa.

The potential for increased physical economic growth in the region resulting from the Memorandum of Understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland for port access.

The lack of a policy by the G7 rules-based order to promote physical economic growth.

The use of “climate change” to prevent African nations from using their sovereign natural resources to produce electricity for the purpose of improving the standard of living for their citizens.

continue Here: Source:

Like this: Like Loading...