The Kissinger Report, a Frontal Attack Against African Populations

Why is there still so much poverty in Africa? The Malthusian doctrine devised by Henry Kissinger to keep Africans suffering and for the survivors of poverty and war, there is birth control by one way or another. Henry Kissinger acts for the Western oligarchy. Subtitles in English on Nathalie Yamb`s video

Source: Nathalie Yamb

Le rapport Kissinger, une attaque frontale contre les populations africaines

6 October 2023

Nathalie Yamb explique comment le dossier NSSM-200, plus connu comme le rapport Kissinger, a inscrit la dépopulation du Tiers-Monde comme fondement de la politique étrangère des Etats-Unis

