“Whoever controls the world island, controls the world”…”The point of Israel is to keep constant turmoil for the purpose of geopolitical effects that you want to maintain..”

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Understanding the Geopolitical Dynamics Shaping the Middle East (From Khazaria to Present)

11 October 2023

What do events that took place in the 9th century surrounding the kingdom of Khazaria have to do with the fires now being waged between Palestine and Israel? More than you think…

Like this: Like Loading...