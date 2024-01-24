Tanzania: Progress Video Standard Gauge Railway Line From Morogoro to Makutupora

Yapi Merkezi is the Turkish construction company that is constructing a major part of the HIGH SPEED Standard Gauge Railway connecting Dar es Salaam, Tanzania – Burundi, Rwanda and eastern DRC. This is the CENTRAL CORRIDOR of the AFRICAN INTEGRATED HIGHSPEED RAILWAY NETWORK (AIHSRN) It will eventually traverse DRC and connect to POINTE NOIRE, Republic of Congo ie connect the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic by super modern ( ultimately electrified ) high speed (160km +/hr). Imagine what this will do for the economies of all concerned! Yapi Merkezi produce these fantastic update videos which show exactly how much has been achieved. Enjoy!

Source: Yapi Merkezi

MDM December 2023 Progress Video Standard Gauge Railway Line From Morogoro to Makutupora

Jan 23, 2024

About Yapi Merkezi: YM is ranked as 78th in 2017 in the Top International Contractor’s List prepared by monthly magazine Engineering News Record (ENR). Besides it is ranked as 9th in 2017 in Mass Transportation / Light Rail Category of Top International Contractor’s List.

