productive employment and manufacturing, put this together with the high- speed electric standard guage railway from Dar es Salaam – Burundi, DRC, Rwanda, Uganda and beyond. Tanzania`s transformation is certain!
Source: AfrikaNow Afrika Tomorrow
Big News! Tanzania Is building One of The Largest Industrial Parks In Africa!
10 Feb 2023
Tanzania has it’s eyes set on becoming a fully industrialized nation in the near future and the new Kwala Satellite city being built is a step in the right direction for this East African nation.