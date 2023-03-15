productive employment and manufacturing, put this together with the high- speed electric standard guage railway from Dar es Salaam – Burundi, DRC, Rwanda, Uganda and beyond. Tanzania`s transformation is certain!

Source: AfrikaNow Afrika Tomorrow

Big News! Tanzania Is building One of The Largest Industrial Parks In Africa!

10 Feb 2023

Tanzania has it’s eyes set on becoming a fully industrialized nation in the near future and the new Kwala Satellite city being built is a step in the right direction for this East African nation.

