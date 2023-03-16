South African Minister Naledi Pandor in India

the honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Co-Operation, Naledi Pandor, who would make a fine President, discusses the BRICS alliance of nations, the structuring of the UN, the G20, Ukraine; and India and South Africa`s long-standing and strong friendship

South Africa’s Foreign Minister speaks to WION on India ties, Russia Ukraine conflict

5 March 2023

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has called for peaceful negotiations to resolve the conflict. Drawing upon South Africa’s own history of overcoming apartheid through negotiation, Pandor emphasized the importance of diplomacy and the role of the United Nations in promoting peace.

Like this: Like Loading...