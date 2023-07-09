Tanzania, Burundi to build $900 million ELECTRIC HIGH SPEED standard gauge railway

This connection is part of the Central Corridor of the AIHSRN, from Dar es Salaam across the continent to Pointe Noire on the Atlantic coast

Source: CGTN

Tanzania, Burundi to build $900 million electric standard gauge railway

18 April 2023

Tanzania and Burundi are planning to build an electric Standard Gauge Railway line that will initially connect the two countries. The line will eventually pass through the Democratic Republic of Congo. It’s part of an effort to help the three nations take better advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

