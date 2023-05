another stone is put in place, building the multipolar world as the Arab nations embrace each other in solidarity and reject Western imperial doctrine of regime change and war

Source: vanessa beeley

Syria’s Bashar al Assad’s full speech at the Arab League Summit – English subtitles

20 May 2023

Thank you to Kevork Almassian of Syriana Analysis for the subtitles – subscribe to his channel here: / @uclvd6c1vi75qzwj…

