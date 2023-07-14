South Africa:Plans for Super High Speed Rail in Progress

Currently Gautrain ( 80km Johannesburg-Pretoria) is South Africa`s fastest train at 160km/hr . At the recent Southern African Transport Conference held in Pretoria the possibilities of high speed rail in excess of 160km/hr were discussed. This is excellent news for the South African economy .

South Africa is working with China on research into implementation of networks that run on speeds in excess of 160km/hr. Morocco is currently Africa`s only super high speed rail which runs at average of 320km/hr. Travel time between South African cities could be reduced by over 50% among countless other benefits of high speed rail which is a key driver of the Chinese economic success.

Source: SABC

SA’s plans to introduce high-speed trains discussed at Southern African Transport Conference

12 July 2023

South Africa’s plans to introduce high-speed trains as part of its new National Rail Policy has formed part of discussions on day three of the 41st Southern African Transport Conference. The country has set up a framework to make rail a more affordable, competitive and effective transport mode that provides the backbone of the country’s freight logistics, economy and passenger mobility. SABC Economics Reporter Katlego Legodi has more for us.

Like this: Like Loading...