South Africa:Plans for Super High Speed Rail in Progress

Currently Gautrain ( 80km Johannesburg-Pretoria) is South Africa`s fastest train at 160km/hr . At the recent Southern African Transport Conference held in Pretoria the possibilities of high speed rail in excess of 160km/hr were discussed. This is excellent news for the South African economy .
South Africa is working with China on research into implementation of networks that run on speeds in excess of 160km/hr. Morocco is currently Africa`s only super high speed rail which runs at average of 320km/hr. Travel time between South African cities could be reduced by over 50% among countless other benefits of high speed rail which is a key driver of the Chinese economic success.
Source: SABC
SA’s plans to introduce high-speed trains discussed at Southern African Transport Conference
12 July 2023
South Africa’s plans to introduce high-speed trains as part of its new National Rail Policy has formed part of discussions on day three of the 41st Southern African Transport Conference. The country has set up a framework to make rail a more affordable, competitive and effective transport mode that provides the backbone of the country’s freight logistics, economy and passenger mobility. SABC Economics Reporter Katlego Legodi has more for us.