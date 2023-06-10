Source: Africa4Nuclear

S4E6: SOUTH AFRICAN NUCLEAR TODAY

6 June 2023

We are joined by the Chief Director of Nuclear Safety & Technology at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, in South Africa, Mr Katse Maphoto to update us on the South African nuclear build programme. Africa4Nuclear is a platform that takes you through the evolution of energy and how nuclear energy and its range of applications have become a driving force that can improve lives all across Africa. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more on Nuclear Energy. Email us on info@africa4nuclear.org–

Like this: Like Loading...