The Real Cost of Renewables

“It is an energy transition. ‘Just’ doesn’t qualify at Komati in terms of the number of jobs destroyed and the number of jobs created, the megawatts destroyed and those created. In all aspects, it is not a just energy transition. It is an energy transition,”

Mantashe: No ‘just’ transition at Eskom’s Komati

Komati power station has been touted as a flagship for the just transition and secured funding from the World Bank for this purpose.

But Minister Gwede Mantashe has criticised the transition to renewables at the plant as not being “just” given the amount of job losses.

Jobs at the plant reduced significantly after its decommissioning, said Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane. continue reading HERE: Source: https://www.news24.com/fin24/climate_future/energy/mantashe-no-just-transition-at-eskoms-komati-20230609

