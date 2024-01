Source: African Insider

South African Community Special Forces fighting M23 in Congo

Jan 16, 2024

more than 400 South African soldiers arrived in Goma, the capital city of North Kivu Province in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, as an advance party of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) troop deployment. Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs Christophe Lutundula said that, “the main objective of the SADC force is defeating the M23 rebellion.”

