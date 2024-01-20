Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Breaking History Ep. 28: Davos Death Cult vs Multipolar Alliance (and ICC vs ICJ)

19 January 2024

In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I discuss the dystopic Davos agenda and disruptive multipolar influences at the WEF which are promoting a logic of abundance and national sovereignty in opposition to the technocratic death cult. South Africa’s role in bringing genocide charges upon Israel at the International Court of Justice is also examined alongside an explanation of the differences between the Soros-funded International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

