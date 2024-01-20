re posted from SPUTNIK

“Russia confirmed its principled position regarding the need for an early cessation of hostilities between units of the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces and the establishment of an inclusive inter-Sudanese dialogue in the interests of ensuring unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said Bogdanov.

Russian Deputy FM, Sudanese Finance Minister Discuss Conflict Resolution in African Country

In April, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Since then, the parties have implemented several provisional nationwide ceasefires; however, none of these have been successful in resolving the conflict.

Mikhail Bogdanov, discussed the resolution of the Sudanese crisis with the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of Gibril Ibrahim, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported. Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation discussed the resolution of the Sudanese crisis with the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of Sudan, leader of the Justice and Equality Movement, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

