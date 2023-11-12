South Africa`s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, calls out the double standards of the ICC kangaroo court and speaks for most of the sentient world

Source: 2nacheki



South Africa asks the West if Putin is Wanted by ICC Why not Also Netanyahu ?

11 November 2023

Welcome to Candid Africa in this video Minister of the Dept of Intl. Relations of South Africa Naledi Pandor didn’t mince her words—she called for the Arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu for committing genocide in Gaza.

Like this: Like Loading...