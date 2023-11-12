Government Of Ghana Seeks Funding For Development Of Nuclear Power Plant.

re posted from CONSTRUCTION REVIEW ONLINE
Professor Dampare also shed light on the pivotal role played by the jointly established School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences, a collaborative effort between the Commission and the University of Ghana, in nurturing human resources for the nuclear sector.
The government of Ghana is actively seeking funding for the development of a nuclear power plant, a pivotal component of its strategy to augment the nation’s electricity generation capacity and provide a more dependable and efficient energy supply to its citizens.
While the precise costs and project locations remain undisclosed, Ghana is in discussions about collaborating with the United States to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and launch this significant endeavor.
This noteworthy revelation came from Professor Samuel Boakye Dampare, the Director General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, during a Ministerial Conference on the International Framework for Nuclear Energy Cooperation (IFNEC) held in Accra. The conference convened energy ministers from across Africa, high-level officials, nuclear energy experts, and key stakeholders to deliberate on regional and global cooperation and the policies essential for advancing nuclear energy initiatives.
