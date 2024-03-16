PD Lawton interview with Matt Ehret of the Canadian Patriot Press and co-founder of the inspiring and beautiful Rising Tide Foundation. Discussed: HIV-AIDS, Rhodes City of London legacy, corporations rule

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

South Africa and the Anglo-American Corporation: Africa’s Liberation from the Rhodes’ Legacy is Now

Jun 25, 2023

Today’s Africa is seeing a re-emergence of a robust Pan-Africanism, and break from imperialism unseen in the last several centuries. What is the nature of those imperial structures which have kept the “dark continent” trapped in dark age conditions for over 120 years and how did the British-imperial nest around Cecil Rhodes set the stage for the worst atrocities of Africa’s history since the second Boer War? How has the multipolar alliance changed the rules of the zero sum game that has kept Africa exploited and how can the age of empire finally come to an end?

On Sunday June 18, The Canadian Patriot co-hosted a lecture by PD Lawton, a South African born writer, researcher and Editor-in-Chief of Africa Agenda

