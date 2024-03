Source: Canadian Patriot Press

An Introduction to Lyndon LaRouche’s Economics: At the End of a Delusion

Oct 14, 2022

To watch the full workshop visit:

• Economics: At the End of our Delusion…

to read the full 2002 essay by LaRouche download it here: https://canadianpatriot.org/wp-conten…

For Sergey Glazyev’s memorial to LaRouche, click here: https://canadianpatriot.org/2022/09/1…

Like this: Like Loading...