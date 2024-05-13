Silenced South African Covid Experts Finally Allowed to Speak Out!

an incredible interview with a GP who clearly loves his community and cares for his patients! Isn`t that what medicine used to be about?!

Source: Vejon Health

Silenced Covid Experts Finally Allowed to Speak Out!

11 May 2024

In this exclusive interview, silenced Covid expert (Dr Ellapen Rapiti – South Africa) is given the platform to share his insights and experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full Unedited Interview on link below: https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p…

Listen to their first-hand accounts and expert opinions that have been previously suppressed. Don’t miss this eye-opening discussion with the voices that were kept quiet for too long. Stay informed and hear the truth from those who were on the frontlines.

Like this: Like Loading...