Sheikh Zakzaky warns of US, French plots to sow discord between Nigeria, Niger

Nigeria’s leading Islamic scholar Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky has warned that the US and France intend to stoke sedition in African countries following the recent coup in Niger that ousted a Western-sponsored president.

“It is clear that this is not our war; it is a war [waged by] America and France,” said the prominent Shia scholar on Saturday while addressing Islamic Seminary students in Abuja, further insisting that Washington and Paris may attempt to spark a crisis between Nigeria and Niger.

The Nigerian cleric went on to point out that although Niger has closed its airspace, French aircrafts still pass through, noting that they also maintain “terrorist” camps across the country that are the source of attacks waged by the Boko Haram Daesh-linked terrorists.

“That’s where they come from, to launch attacks and ferret away mineral resources (gold) to be subsequently shared among them (the stakeholders),” he further emphasized.

Zakzaky also expressed concerns about the potential employment of such terrorists to wage assaults against Abuja and make it look like Niamey is responsible and vice versa.

