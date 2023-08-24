“We are living through historic times!”

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Breaking History Ep. 10: BRICS Summit Breakthroughs vs the War on Humanity

23 August 2023

In this week’s episode of Breaking History on Badlands Media, Matt and Sean discuss the milestones taking place at the 15th Annual BRICS summit in South Africa, the emerging new potency of the BRICS New Development Bank, and the efforts by the international deep state to undermine this alternative new system across the ASEAN, Africa, and Trans-Atlantic. A discussion of the various types of warfare launched by the oligarchy against the people of America and the world through the controlled demolition of our infrastructure, weaponized pathogens and even directed energy weapons is also discussed.

