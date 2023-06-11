Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Saudi Arabia Clashes with USA and Looks to Multipolar Reality [Press TV segment]

11 June 2023

In this episode of Press TV’s Spotlight, Matt Ehret and analyst Christopher Helali provide insight into the recent revelations of Crown Prince Bin Sultan’s threats to the Biden administration, and the reasons for the Saudi Kingdom’s shift towards nuclear power, high speed rail development and diplomatic bridge building across the Middle East, Africa and Eurasia. Within this discussion we also discuss the controlled disintegration of the trans-Atlantic economy, de-dolarization and much more.

