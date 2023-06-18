UK and US agree to keep Russia out of civil nuclear power market

MELITOPOL, June 9. /TASS/. The UK and the US have announced an economic partnership that will seek, among other things, to keep Russia out of the global civil nuclear power market, the office of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

The office provided the Atlantic Declaration, which lays out the bilateral plan for economic cooperation.

“To support the critical clean energy industry, our net zero ambitions and to keep Russia out of the global civil nuclear power market, the UK and US will launch a new civil nuclear partnership,” the declaration said.

The UK prime minister said in comments on the declaration that Russia and China pose risks to the West.