Source: Canadian Patriot Press

The Chinese president’s visit to Russia is historic for a number of reasons. First, it’s to accentuate the growing Russia-China strategic partnership. Second, it’s to demonstrate what both countries publicly advocate: the transition to a multipolar world beyond Anglo-American hegemony. In this episode of RT’s Crosstalk, Peter Lavelle, Andrew Leung, Matt Ehret and Robert Buzzanco discuss these matters and more.

RT Crosstalk: What Xi’s Meeting with Putin Means for the World

22 March 2023

