Source: CGTN

President of Socialist Party of Zambia: Countries that exploited Africa come to teach us democracy

23 March 2023

Fred Mmembe, president of the Socialist Party of Zambia, said that countries that once exploited and humiliated African people are now coming to teach them democracy, this is the arrogance of imperialism and racism. He made the remarks at the second International Forum on Democracy: The Shared Human Values held in Beijing on March 23.

Like this: Like Loading...