Justice prevails. Paul Rusesabagina was abducted and falsely accused by the Kagame regime. This is a sign that a lot of pressure is being put on Kigali

Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from prison

24 March 2023

Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed as a hero in the Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda and was serving a 25-year sentence in the country on “terrorism” charges, has been freed from prison after having his sentence commuted by presidential order.

Rusesabagina, 68, was accompanied by a United States embassy official as he was moved from prison to the residence of Qatar’s ambassador in the Rwandan capital Kigali late on Friday, according to two senior officials of US President Joe Biden’s administration who briefed reporters in Washington, DC.

