Enjoy the turning of the tables! Let the rest of the world ( the vast majority of the world) lecture the West! And wow! do the French deteste Macron or what!

Iran asks France to observe human rights, avoid violence against peaceful protesters

France has been rocked by mass protests and strikes since mid-January over the pensions overhaul. (AFP photo) Iran has asked the French government to observe human rights and avoid violence against peaceful protesters. In a French-language post on his Twitter account on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian strongly condemned the crackdown on the peaceful demonstrations of the French people. https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/03/24/700375/Iran-France-Amir-Abdollahian-human-rights-peaceful-protest-

Like this: Like Loading...